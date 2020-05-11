Dineout has extended its contactless solutions to hospitals, grocery stores, wine shops, and airports. The company says that through its contactless healthcare suite, a patient will be able reserve their slot with a physician before entering the hospital, pre-order medicine, and use digital wallets for payments. We have reached out to Dineout to understand which hospitals are using their contactless solutions.

Last month, Dineout had introduced “contactless dining” in an attempt to reopen restaurants, which have either switched to delivery-only, or have had to temporarily shut, due to the COVID-19 crisis. It allows people to pre-order and dine as soon as they reach, and a “contactless valet” will bring their car around “just as they complete payments”, the company had said.

Alcohol stores using Dineout’s contactless solutions will be able to allow users to pre-order, and manage waitlists in order to control customers at stores. Dineout has partnered with AB InBev, a Belgium-based multinational drink and brewing company, to offer users access to outlet discovery, and allow them to pre-order through digital menus across outlets, among other things.

At airport food courts, users will be able to pre-order food, and will receive alerts about the status of their order. They will also be able to make digital payments. Similarly, users will be able to reserve a slot for grocery shopping.