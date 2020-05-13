A writ petition has been filed against Google in the Delhi High Court by Shubham Kapaley as Google Pay did not allow him donate to the Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief fund through a different UPI app, Mint reported. Kapaley reportedly said that when he tried to pay using the app, Google tried to register him on the app first, which he said was a violation of NPCI guidelines.

Google, however, said that Google Pay does let users pay through other UPI apps, the Mint report said. MediaNama was able to verify this as choosing to donate gave us the choice of using a different UPI app. We have reached out to Google for additional comment.

Kapaley is a UI designer in New Delhi per his LinkedIn. He reportedly referred to this 2017 circular which says that UPI apps cannot force users to create a Virtual Payment Address to use the app. The first hearing in the case will be held tomorrow by Justice Asha Menon.