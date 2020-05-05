The Delhi Commission for Women yesterday sent a notice to Instagram, asking for details of the admins and members of “Bois Locker Room”, a private Instagram group where teenage boys from South Delhi schools discussed girls’ body parts, shared their photos, and objectified them. The group also included cavalier mentions of planning gangrapes of minor girls. The commission has asked Instagram for details of each admin and member of the group, such as their name, username, email address, IP Address, location, and “any other information” by May 8. “The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal Jaihind said in the notice.

Breaking – DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

DCW Chairperson @SwatiJaiHind's reaction on the shameful #boyslockeroom incident. pic.twitter.com/kcE9n26lKI — Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

The Commission also asked any action taken by Instagram, and why it did or did not do so. It also asked the platform is the matter was forwarded to the police. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 15-year-old boy, and lodged an FIR following a complaint about the group, reports the Indian Express. The complaint was filed by the administration of a private school in Saket (South Delhi), wherein the school requested the police to investigate.

The DCW said it has begun an inquiry into the matter, and also asked Delhi police’s Cyber Crime cell for action taken report in the matter. It asked whether any accused was identified and arrested in the matter, and asked for those details as well.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said the following in a press statement to the Indian Express: “We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We have policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery and we take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority.”

We have reached out to Instagram for comment.