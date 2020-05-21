Amazon has launched food delivery in some parts of Bangalore, the company confirmed to MediaNama. Only select PIN codes are supported at the moment, and the company is taking orders from the Amazon India app, which has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Zomato has over 100 million installs on Android globally, while Swiggy has over 50 million. The Economic Times first spotted the launch.

Here’s Amazon’s official statement on the development:

“Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe. We also recognize that local businesses need all the help they can get. We are launching Amazon Food in select Bangalore pin codes allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar. We are adhering to the highest standards of safety to ensure our customers remain safe while having a delightful experience.”

We were able to access Amazon Food by using a Bangalore address. The app currently has only a handful of established chains added on the platform, like Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Faasos, and Behrouz Biryani. The company is not accepting cash payments for delivery, and shows a list of COVID-19 related safety measures for restaurants and delivery agents.

Amazon enters the food delivery business at a time when the industry, which does not turn a profit in India, is battered by the COVID-19 recession; Swiggy laid off 1,100 employees, and Zomato let go of 13% of its workforce.