Amazon’s Android app users in India can now make bill payments or recharge their Amazon Pay balance using the Alexa voice assistant integration, the company announced in a blog post on May 26. Bills can be paid across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, and DTH recharges. Alexa can be activated by tapping the microphone icon on the top of any page on Amazon’s Android app. This was first reported by the Times of India. It isn’t clear when this feature will arrive for Amazon’s iOS app.

Bill payments: Users who have paid bills in the past using the Amazon app, will be navigated directly to the bill page with pre-fetched bill details. First time customers will be navigated to the specific bill page to register their account and service provider before proceeding with the bill payment. Users can also use Alexa on Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick or any other device with Alexa built-in to complete bill payments.

Amazon Pay recharge: Alexa will be able to tell a user’s Amazon Pay balance upon being asked, and will also allow them to add money in their wallets. Alexa support on Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other devices with Alexa built-in also support this feature. For existing Amazon Pay users Alexa will get the bill amount due from the registered account and ask for users’ confirmation before processing the payment.

Users can set a voice pin on Alexa to secure transactions: Amazon said users will be able to set up a voice pin on the Alexa app to “secure these transactions”. After a transaction is approved, Alexa will complete the transaction using Amazon Pay, and send a notification to users’ registered mobile phone number, confirming the transaction. For new Amazon Pay customers, Alexa will send a link to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding with bill payment. Amazon said that users can also enable a voice pin on the Alexa app to secure these transactions.