Bharti Airtels’ enterprise wing Airtel Business announced on May 18 that it has launched Work@Home, a range of home broadband offerings for employees working from home. This includes “Priority 4G”, presumably faster speeds than regular data subscriptions.

Depending on the chosen package, the services include

Home broadband, with speeds up to 1Gbps;

a bundled 4G SIM or hotspot device

Videoconferencing tools like Zoom and Cisco WebEx.

Some plans also bundle GSuite, with Google Meet, which is now free for everyone anyway.

Plans also include a provider-provisioned VPN, which would let users connect to their work networks remotely.

Airtel did not disclose any pricing information — since these are business plans, the company likely negotiates them individually. But the telco did mention that broadband services start at Rs 799 and priority 4G starting at Rs 399. These are probably independent of the installation costs, especially for the provider-provisioned VPN, which generally requires a line to be established between the ISP and the enterprise.