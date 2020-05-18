Even as the government is reconsidering mandating Aarogya Setu, on Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, only passengers having Aarogya Setu will be allowed to board trains. Commuters will also be required to demonstrate green status, meaning they haven’t crossed paths with any known positive cases. A Passenger Screening Team will ensure that riders comply with these guidelines that were issued by Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director Ritu Maheshwari on May 16.

The Airports Authority of India has also mandated passengers to download the app for when air travel resumes in the country. Both these developments had come before the Union Home Ministry released guidelines for lockdown 4.0 yesterday, under which metro services and most air travel is still prohibited, and Aarogya Setu is no longer mandatory for employees.

It isn’t clear whether passengers who don’t have a smartphone, and therefore don’t have Aarogya Setu, would be allowed to board, and we’ve reached out to NMRC for clarification. When Indian Railways had started its special Rajdhani trains, it too had made the app a mandatory condition to travel, and had told us that people who don’t have a phone will possibly not be allowed to undertake the journey.

A few days ago, multiple customers of HSBC bank received a message from the bank stating that only those who have Aarogya Setu will be allowed to enter the bank. The bank told MediaNama, over Twitter DM, that the app will be checked to ensure the health and safety of its customers.

Earlier this month, the government had made it mandatory for all employees (which has now been diluted), both public and private, and people living in Containment Zones to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu. Besides, the Ministry has authorised state governments and local authorities to make guidelines more restrictive. Since then, the Noida Police has ordered residents to download the app, or face punishment of up to 6 months. Even before that, the app was made mandatory for all central government employees, and contract workers at Zomato and Urban Company.