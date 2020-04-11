Zomato, Swiggy, Chaayos, and Rebel Foods, which operates brands like Behrouz Biryani and Ovenstory, are sharing temperature readings of the restaurant staff and chef, of the delivery personnel, and other staff involved in making meals, reports The Times of India.

Both Zomato and Swiggy have reportedly been highlighting restaurants that do temperature checks regularly more prominently on the apps, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebel Foods is sharing temperatures of everyone involved in cooking the meal, and reportedly will also share a medical certificate of those involved from next week.

Zomato planned to start sharing the exact temperature of delivery personnel from Friday, and the chef’s details from next week. Swiggy has already begun doing this for its private brands such as The Bowl Company, and is encouraging third-party restaurants to follow this practice. For the Bowl Companny, Swiggy disclaims that the restaurants conducts temperature checks for delivery partners, sanitises the kitchen, etc. On Zomato, temperature of delivery personnel is checked before pickup, numerous restaurants have self-certified that they are following the WHO’s best practices with respect to food establishments. This include staff awareness, sanitising before treating food, and ensuring that all raw meat and seafood is cleaned before before preparation. Restaurants are also sharing images of the kitchen, staff taking temperature checks, etc on the app.

Zomato and Swiggy both began no-contact deliveries weeks ago, wherein delivery personnel drop packages off at the door, instead of handing it over in person.