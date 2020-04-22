Online food delivery platform Zomato today mandated its delivery persons to “install and use” Aarogya Setu, the central government’s contact tracing app, the company’s founder Deepinder Goyal announced. The company will also showcase, on the Zomato app, that a delivery person delivering someone’s order has the app installed, apart from showing their body temperature. With this, Zomato joins Prasar Bharti and Central Armed Police Forces who have already made it mandatory for employees to install the app (more on that below).

Goyal went one step ahead and also “encouraged” users to install the app and said that even if the privacy concerns (of which there are many) raised around the app are well-founded, it is beneficial to have the app installed for the sake of the collective. He said:

“I am aware of the alleged privacy concerns that some of us have against using the [Aarogya Setu] app. But even if these concerns were well-founded, it is a small cost to pay for the sake of the collective long term.” — Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato

Today, we’ve started mandating each of our delivery partners to install and use @SetuAarogya. The idea is to keep individuals as well as the authorities informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread.[6/n] pic.twitter.com/tTok9LyTBA — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 22, 2020

How Zomato will ensure that delivery persons have Aarogya Setu installed: In order to ensure that every delivery person installs the app, the company will allow delivery persons to log into their Zomato Delivery Partner app only if they have the Aarogya Setu app installed and running in the background.

Goyal said that by mandating the use of Aarogya Setu app by its delivery persons, authorities will know at the earliest should its delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area. “This will instantly enable us to isolate the delivery partner, and support him/her for quarantine and treatment,” he added.

What we don’t know: We have asked Zomato about the tech behind this, using which it is communicated to the Zomato app that a delivery person has installed the Aarogya Setu app.

It is to be noted that Aarogya Setu requires constant access to the phone’s bluetooth and location, which have a severe impact on the phone’s battery life. We’ve asked Zomato if they will also provide power banks to its delivery persons to ensure that they don’t run out of battery while on shift, now that they have been mandated to install and use the app.

Some organisations have already mandated employees/contract workers to install Aarogya Setu

Yesterday, we reported that Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) will require its service providers, like plumbers, carpenters, electricians and disinfection workers to show customers their Aarogya Setu app to demonstrate that they are not a COVID-19 risk.

All Prasar Bharati employees have been mandated to install Aarogya Setu, and security has been instructed to ensure that all people who enter or exit the Prasar Bharati premises have actually “activated” the app.

All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel have been ordered to download and use Aarogya Setu. The number of downloads also have to be reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs on a daily basis. CAPFs include over nine lakh personnel from Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), and Shashtra Seema Bal, among other forces.

*Updated with the ‘What we don’t know section’ to reflect the queries we’ve sent to Zomato.