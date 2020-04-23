Streaming service ZEE5 appointed Rajeev Dhal as Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced on April 21. The company said the hire is “to bolster its Advertising Sales and Operations vertical”. Dhal replaces Taranjeet Singh, who was previously Country Director in India for Twitter.

Dhal was previously Chief Revenue Officer at SHAREit, the Chinese company that makes the popular local filesharing app of the same name. Prior to that, he headed monetisation at Dailyhunt.

At its peak in December, ZEE5 had 11.4 million daily active users, the company said in a release for Q3FY2019–20 financial earnings. The company claimed that users on average consumed 140 minutes of content. While Zee5 does have a subscription tier, the release announcing Dhar’s appointment doesn’t mention it at all, let alone emphasise it; Dhar’s appointment is being billed as stimulus to the company’s ad sales instead, which could be an indicator of the strategy the company has chosen to generate revenue.

In a release on the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee5 said that its viewership had increased by 15% (if they’re using the Q3FY2019–20 as a base, the company likely has around 13 million daily active users). News viewing increased by 78% while kids viewership has interestingly grown by 200%.