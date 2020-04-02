After Facebook Lasso and Instagram Reels, YouTube is now working on its own short-form, user-generated video app — Shorts — to take on the massive phenomenon that is TikTok. The app will release by the end of year and users will be able to upload short-form videos into a feed within the YouTube app, the Information reported. Creators will be able to leverage YouTube’s existing catalogue of licensed music.

TikTok was the second most downloaded (non-gaming) app worldwide in 2019, across Google Play Store and Apple App Store, after WhatsApp. 44% of all TikTok’s 1.65 billion downloads took place in 2019 alone. Of this, India accounted for 44% of 323 million of total downloads in 2019, even with the many roadblocks the Chinese app faces in the country. Time spent on TikTok increased 210% YoY in 2019 — globally.

Facebook launched Lasso in November 2019 and it allows users to upload up to 15-second long videos and overlay them with popular songs. Facebook employees had raised concerns about how the company will compete with TikTok in September 2019, prompting Mark Zuckerberg to disclose plans about Lasso. The same month, Instagram had launched Reels in Brazil. It allows users to upload — take a wild guess — up to 15-second long videos, set to music, which users can feature as Stories.