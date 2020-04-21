Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) will require its service providers, like plumbers, carpenters, electricians and disinfection workers to show customers their Aarogya Setu app to demonstrate that they are not a COVID-19 risk, the company said in a message on its app:

While Urban Company workers will be required to show the risk status that shows up on the app, customers will be required to certify before booking a task that they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, or have come into contact with any people who test positive for COVID-19:

However, it is unclear that UrbanCompany is even fulfilling any orders. While the app is accepting orders, slots seem closed and on April 11 the service’s co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said that the daily order number had gone from 50,000 to almost zero. The company yesterday announced a new service yesterday, though, for which slots seem available — a hospital-grade house disinfection service, which the company claims in the app will kill coronavirus (which, interestingly isn’t specifically claimed in the company’s blog post announcing the service).

The company said that it recently issued interest-free loans to its workers of up to Rs 5,000 each; giving them COVID-19 specific health insurance; and started a Rs 1.5 crore relief fund for workers impacted most seriously.