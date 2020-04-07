Uber is allowing bookings to over 200 ‘essential serviceable locations’ in Gurgaon including to an ICMR-approved COVID-19 private testing lab, large and small private hospitals, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Uber sent some users a notification with a list of serviceable locations in the city. We were able to book ‘Uber Essential’ cabs from people’s homes to multiple essential services locations. Gurgaon has 16 COVID-19 positive cases, while 168 people are under quarantine, and over 6,500 people have been under surveillance, according to a Health Department bulletin today.

There are a total of 207 essential serviceable locations, including two testing facilities. These are Fortis Memorial Research Institute — which is not a testing lab but is collecting COVID-19 samples to be sent to private labs —, and ICMR-approved private lab SRL Diagnostics. Haryana has five other ICMR-approved private testing labs, including Core Diagnostics and Strand Life Sciences, all situated in Gurgaon. However, Uber is currently not servicing at any of these locations.

The 207 locations include:

66 hospitals, including large private hospitals such as Medanta, Max Hospital, Nova Hospital, and Mayom Hospital. However, Civil Hospital, Gurgaon’s only government hospital, is not among the serviceable locations.

52 grocery, ration, and convenience stores: largely consisting of private chains such as More (Aditya Birla Retail), EasyDay (Future Group), Modern Bazar , Reliance Fresh, Spencer’s (RPG Group), among others

87 pharmacies, including large private chains such as Guardian and Apollo pharmacies

We have reached out to Uber regarding the safety measures for drivers, selection criteria for the locations, and other details. We will update this once we have a response.