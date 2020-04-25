In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 26th April 2020

Courts, contracts, and coronavirus

There’s little doubt that we’ve entered unprecedented times. Our courts are barely functioning; we’ve been asked not to step outdoors without good reason, and to maintain a healthy physical distance from each other. Read it here

Govt reverses decision: E-commerce companies can deliver only essential goods starting April 20

After initially allowing e-commerce companies to continue operations, the government yesterday backtracked and said they can only operate services for essential goods. The Home Ministry’s initial order, dated April 15, had allowed all facilities involved in manufacture, wholesale, and retail of essential goods to operate, including e-commerce companies. Read it here

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 Billion; Our Take

So it’s confirmed: Facebook has bought 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms Limited, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). This makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, and values Jio Platforms at $65.95 billion (Rs 4.62 lakh crore, pre-money). Read it here

WhatsApp looks set to double video call participant limit from 4 to 8: Report

WhatsApp has started rolling out a version of its app where up to eight people can participate in group calls, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features on the service’s test versions reported today. The new limit, up from four people, comes as other video calling services like Zoom see enormous rise in users from people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read it here

JioFiber: TRAI recommends restrictions on test subscriptions for wireline

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India today released recommendations to regulate fixed line broadband operators giving test subscriptions before rolling their services out completely. This was probably an outcome of Jio’s nationwide testing of its JioFiber broadband service, which launched commercially last September in many places. Read it here

Zomato mandates delivery persons to install Aarogya Setu app

Online food delivery platform Zomato today mandated its delivery persons to “install and use” Aarogya Setu, the central government’s contact tracing app, the company’s founder Deepinder Goyal announced. The company will also showcase, on the Zomato app, that a delivery person delivering someone’s order has the app installed, apart from showing their body temperature. Read it here

Netflix has a boost from COVID-19 viewing, but they’ll have problems later this year

Netflix has cause to worry even if it performed better than it expected this quarter, adding twice as many subscribers as it expected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all of its production is on hold, and the company’s dubbing efforts for international markets is stalled too. Read it here

Facebook launches Messenger Kids in India

On April 22, Facebook launched its Messenger Kids app in more than 70 countries including India. The video chat and messaging app, which has been developed to be used by children under 13 years of age is currently available on iOS in India, and will be rolled out for Android by the end of the week, the company said in a release. Read it here

Bharti Infratel sees slowdown in new towers, but will roll out small cells to expand existing bandwidth

In its earnings call for the fourth quarter, Bharti Infratel said that while its tower construction stopped after the lockdown, it will expand capacity more in existing telecom towers. This is interesting as the company said in its earnings call that it plans on using small cells, a technology usually associated with 5G networks. Read it here

Govt invites applications for solutions for kirana stores to take and deliver online orders

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) along with traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is inviting applications from Indian startups to develop solutions that can help local kirana stores take online orders and ensure last mile contactless delivery, according to a proposal on the Startup India website. Read it here