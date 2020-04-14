Survey of India’s Android app Sahyog, and its website, have been customised to collect COVID-19 specific geospatial data sets via community engagement. The app has been customised to complement the government’s contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, and includes the information parameters the government needs to develop strategy and containment plans for large outbreaks. Survey of India is the government’s mapping and surveying and mapping agency, under the Department of Science and Technology.

It is unclear what kind of geospatial data sets will be collected and what entails community engagement. It is also not clear if this app is the Integrated Geospatial Platform that the Deparment of Science and Technology (DST) has created, or the Platform will be a different portal or API, or how this will help in contact tracing through Aarogya Setu. We have reached out to Survey of India for more information.

State Spatial Data Infrastructure (SSDI) in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir have already been providing geospatial data services to state and district authorities through State Geoportals so that they can be integrated with health data sets to fight the pandemic at a local level as well.

The new Integrated Geospatial Platform uses available geospatial datasets, standards-based services and analytic tools to assist in decision-making during the COVID-19 outbreak. This will help create area-specific strategies “to handle the socio-economic impact in the recovery phase”.