Skype has introduced a conference call feature that allows users to initiate or join group calls without needing to have a Skype account, or the app. The feature, called Meet Now, comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more and more people to work from home, resulting in a surge in popularity of video conferencing platforms, especially Zoom.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

Begin and join calls without having an account: Meet Now calls can be initiated and joined directly from the web without needing to have a Skype account, or its mobile or computer client. A user can generate a meeting link, and share it with other people to begin a conference call, and anyone with the link can join the call. The Meet Now link, once created, has no expiration date, and can be accessed anytime. However, initiating a Meet Now call on the web, at the moment, is only possible on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers.

Data retention: During a conference call, users have the option to record the call, share their screens, and view participants, among other things. Skype will hold call recordings for up to 30 days and media shared in the chat for “even longer”.

Zoom’s been the go to conference app, but has seen privacy issues: This development comes as video conferencing app, Zoom, claimed its user base ballooned from 10 million to 200 million in a matter of months due to lockdowns around the world, following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, amid the surge in its popularity, Zoom has seen a series of security missteps, which has resulted in it announcing a 6 month feature freeze to address the privacy and security issues that Zoom has. Here are the privacy troubles Zoom has faced in recent days: