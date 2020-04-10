Singapore has suspended the use of video conferencing app Zoom for conducting remote classes after reports emerged that a Zoom teaching session was breached and obscene images were posted on it, the Straits Times reported. This development comes right after Singapore’s Ministry of Education directed schools and colleges in the country to shift to full time home-based learning, starting from April 8 until May 4. The suspension isn’t permanent but is precautionary, and will reportedly remain in effect until Zoom addresses its security issues. Recently, New York City had also banned the use of Zoom for remote teaching due to security concerns, TechCrunch reported.

Singapore has asked teachers to adhere to security measures during the home learning period while using such video conferencing services, by having “secure log-ins” and sharing meeting links only with students. It is also working with Zoom to improve its security, according to the Straits Times, which also pointed out that the Singapore government has used Zoom to hold press conferences.

“Zoombombing” has become a major sore point for the service ever since it saw a surge in users — which ballooned from 10 million to 200 million in a matter of months — following lockdowns around the world to combat COVID-19. The Zoombombing in the Singapore case happened despite Zoom enabling passwords and virtual waiting rooms by default for Free Basic and Single Pro users. It had claimed that this would “prevent unwanted participants from joining your meeting or webinar”.

Scrutiny over Zoom’s security measures increasing

On April 8, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey wrote to Zoom raising privacy concerns over how the platform handles children’s user data, especially those under the age of 13. Zoom’s security issues have also led Taiwan to bar any official use of the platform. The US Senate has asked members to avoid using Zoom given its security flaws. Germany’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has also directed employees against using Zoom. Apart from governments prohibiting, or advising to prohibit the use of the service, Google banned the use of Zoom on company-owned employee devices.

Zoom, for its part, has created a Chief Information Security Officers Council to advise it on issues of security and privacy. It also announced a feature freeze to address those issues. Here are some of Zoom’s security issues in the last few weeks: