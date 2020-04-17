The Indian government is relying heavily on its contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 14, urged all citizens to download the app, it has crossed 50 million downloads. With the Aarogya Setu app already crossing 50 million downloads, it becomes necessary to understand its privacy and security risks.

MediaNama is hosting an online event today, that brings together three experts, who will discuss how secure Aarogya Setu is, and what can be done to improve its privacy and security. Attending this discussion is by invitation only. We have also curated a reading list.

Our Speakers

Professors Subhashis Banerjee (IIT Delhi) and Bhaskaran Raman (IIT Bombay) who have authored the paper Apps for COVID: to do or not to do, along with Professor Subhodh Sharma

Riddhi Shree (Security Analyst, Appsecco)

Date: April 17, 2020 (Friday)

Schedule:

02:00 PM – 2:15 PM: Check-in

02:15 PM – 2:45 PM: Panel on technical aspects of Aarogya Setu

02:45 PM – 03:30 PM: Q&A

03:30 PM – 04:00 PM: Checking in on everyone post discussion

Note: Participation in this discussion is by invitation only.



Reading list on contact tracing

The reading list created by the Kaarana community is pretty useful. It is available here.