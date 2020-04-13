Ola today launched rides to and from 100 hospitals in Gurugram, in collaboration with the Haryana government, the company said in a statement. The rides are for hospital visits that are non-COVID-19 and do not require an ambulance or facilities such as dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and response to physical injuries. The 100 hospitals include the likes of Medanta Hospital and Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

“Ola Emergency” rides will be available at a “nominal fare”, and will be equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by “specially trained drivers”. This is already aOvailable to over 200 hospitals in Bangalore, and in Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi, and will soon be launched in other major cities. Ola is not offering rides to any private testing laboratory in Gurugram.

Uber began offering rides for essential services to over 200 locations in Gurgaon last week, including to an ICMR-approved COVID-19 private testing lab, large and small private hospitals, pharmacies, and convenience stores. This, however, excluded Civil Hospital, the only government-run hospital in the city, and services only one out of the six ICMR-approved private testing laboratories in Gurgaon.