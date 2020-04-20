On 17 April, MediaNama conducted a discussion on Aarogya Setu from a privacy standpoint, and whether the app would even accomplish its stated objectives. On the panel were Professors Subhashis Banerjee (IIT Delhi) and Bhaskaran Raman (IIT Bombay), who were among the co-authors of the paper Apps for COVID: to do or not to do; and security researcher Riddhi Shree, who has studied the studied the technical features of the app. The discussion was moderated by MediaNama’s Aditi Agrawal. This post focuses on what could be fixed and improved to make Bluetooth-based contact tracing work in India.

Some suggestions from and based on the discussion:

How to improve Aarogya Setu