COVID-19 patients that are considered “a very mild case/pre-symptomatic case” by the treating medical officer must download Aarogya Setu app and keep it active “at all times” to be eligible for home isolation, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for home isolation of such cases issued on April 27. The guidelines don’t ask such patients to take the self-risk assessment test on the app. It thus appears that the MoHFW is relying only on the contact tracing feature of the app.

This is in addition to having the facility to self-isolate themselves and their family at their home. It is not clear if the facility (or home) would have to be approved by a medical officer as fit for self-isolation. The patient will also “regularly” inform the District Surveillance Officer of their health status. To isolate at home, the patient must also have a 24X7 care giver who will be the communication link with the hospital for the entire duration of home isolation. The patient will also need to take an “Undertaking of self-isolation”.

The period of home isolation will end only when symptoms are “clinically resolved” and the surveillance medical officer certifies the patient to be free of infection after testing.

The government of India has also mandated all central government employees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones “immediately”. Employees are allowed to come to work only if the app shows “safe” or “low risk” status. If the app shows “moderate” or “high risk”, employees are forbidden from coming to work, and have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days or until their status becomes “safe” or “low risk”.