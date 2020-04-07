The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has started inter-departmental and industry consultations to amend the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Economic Times reported. It has also reached out to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications for their inputs, per the report.

The first such open house discussion will take place today at 2:30 pm. MEITY Additional Secretary Gopalakrishnan S. and Group Coordinator (Cyber Laws) Rakesh Maheshwari will attend the meeting. Participation of a number of industry stakeholders is also expected. The discussion has been organised by the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research. MediaNama reviewed a copy of the invitation. Interestingly, this call is taking place on the sharechat.zoom.us domain.

The Department for Promotion of of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had written to industry bodies, including NASSCOM, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM, last week, as per the ET report. The Department had sought their feedback and inputs on what amendments can be made to the IT Act, 2000. The amended IT Act is expected to include regulation of e-commerce, digital payments, AI, data security, and cyber crime. The law was last amended in 2008.

MEITY is already in the process of notifying the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011, which will regulate the rules around online content takedowns, and limiting safe harbour for intermediaries.