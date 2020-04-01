MEITY extends National Open Digital Ecosystems consultation to 31 May

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has extended its call for comments for its consultation whitepaper on National Open Digital Ecosystems (NODEs) by two months to May 31, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NODEs are a set of protocols and digital systems that MEITY hopes can be used by government departments and private companies to offer services. The paper cited Aadhaar and IndiaStack as successful examples of this approach. However, the paper said that the first principle is to “use and/ or build open standards, licenses, databases, APIs, etc. and promote inter-operability.”

Read: MediaNama’s summary of the whitepaper