Within days of Facebook buying a stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Limited’s e-commerce venture JioMart went live as a WhatsApp business account in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. This is per reports by Mint and Indian Express. Jio’s website is currently accepting pre-registration for these areas.

Customers can message 8850008000, which will lead them to a mini-store on the browser, and let users place orders for groceries and other items available at kirana stores. After the order is placed, Jio assigns a local store to them and sends an invoice and the location of the local store via WhatsApp.

For now, customers can only pick up their order and pay at the kirana store. Online payments are not yet available. But this could change whenever WhatsApp’s long-delayed UPI payments feature — which the NPCI has greenlit — is rolled out fully.

Facebook bought a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio’s parent Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), becoming the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms. Facebook-owned WhatsApp had 400 million users in India, as of July 2019. Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp had entered a commercial partnership agreement to push JioMart, Reliance Retail’s small business commerce platform, on WhatsApp.