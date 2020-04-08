With the ongoing lock-down across the country, our children are spending more time than ever online. But do we actually know what they are doing? And if not, how can we keep them safe from threats on the Internet?

Knowledge is power: If you’ve got 30 minutes to spare, you can learn everything you need to know to be your kids’ digital safety superhero.

Join Internet Society’s short webinar on 9th April, 4:30 pm IST, where you’ll learn:

How kids are using the Internet during self-isolation

Risks and threats for children online

Easy ways and tools to help keep your kids safe online

The webinar is free and open to everyone.

Watch it on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/InternetSociety/live/

Or join on Zoom: https://isoc.zoom.us/j/425349234

–

