Huawei is hoping to have Google’s apps on its AppGallery store, in a similar arrangement to how Google’s apps and services are made available on Apple’s App Store, CNBC reports. The US’s trade ban on Huawei means that the Chinese phone maker’s smartphones can longer ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS), which according to the report, decreases their appeal to buyers outside China.

Can Google develop apps for Huawei’s OS? From an app development perspective, it shouldn’t that big a task for Google to build apps for Huawei’s OS, given that it is based on Android’s open source version, as the report also pointed out. Google has experience in building apps for iOS which is a completely different platform, and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be able to develop proprietary apps for Huawei’s OS. Apart from iOS, Google has also released apps on Samsung’s Galaxy Apps store.

Will Google be allowed to develop apps for Huawei? It is not clear whether Google will be allowed to develop apps for Huawei, given that current US sanctions on the company stop any American company from doing business with it. The US is waging a global war against Huawei, as it sees the company as an espionage threat, and has been urging allies to not do business with Huawei, especially when it comes to its 5G technology. The trade embargo has affected the company’s consumer business, and has reportedly caused a $10 billion shortfall in revenue. Google for its part, earlier this year, cautioned users of Huawei’s devices from side-loading its apps on those devices, citing reliability and security issues among other things.

Huawei’s OS and app store plans: We don’t know how strongly Huawei will pursue this plan, or if it will pursue it at all. But it seems to be be developing an alternative to Google’s licensed version of Android OS. Last year, it launched Harmony OS, and claimed that it was safer and faster than Android; however, it is yet to put that operating system in any of its smartphones. Earlier this year, it also claimed that its AppGallery was the third largest app store in the world, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 territories.