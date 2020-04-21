The government will conduct a survey wherein it will call people on their mobile phones to solicit feedback on the “prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms”, the Health Ministry announced today. The survey will be carried out by the National Informatics Centre, the calls will come from the number ‘1921’.

States and union territories have been requested to inform the public about the survey and that it’s bonafide on their respective health department websites. They have also been asked to warn people of any phishing attempts from other similar numbers.

India has 18,601 positive cases of COVID-19, while 590 people have died of the virus so far. The country has been in complete lockdown for almost a month, and will end on May 3. It’s unclear at this stage how much activity will resume starting May 4.