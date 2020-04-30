Google announced on April 29 that it will make its enterprise videoconferencing service Google Meet free for all users around the world. The service was previously only available to G Suite subscribers, a limitation the company has lifted as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to work from home. This comes as daily call participants on Zoom, a direct competitor of services like Meet, hit 300 million, thirty times its daily active user base in December.

To avoid overwhelming Google’s servers, the company said it will roll out availability in phases, and users can register to be notified when they will be able to sign on for free here. Accessing the service will require a Google account.

30x growth on Meet

Although Google Meet calls can only be initiated by G Suite users, the company said that it had seen a 30x increase in peak daily use, a statistic mirroring the rise in popularity of Zoom.

The company said that existing G Suite users will get the following benefits:

Free access to Meet’s advanced features for all G Suite customers, such as the ability to live stream for up to 100,000 viewers within your domain.

Free additional Meet licenses for existing G Suite customers without any amendments to their current contract.

Free G Suite Essentials for enterprise customers.

Google had earlier announced that peak traffic on Meet had grown 25x from before the pandemic on March 31, so it seems that in just under a month, its traffic has grown by 20%.