Google Maps is now showing locations of food and night shelters in 30 Indian cities across, as the nationwide lockdown for COVID-19 enters its third week, the company said in a statement. The company said it is working with Central and state governments to show these locations. The mapping is being done with the help of volunteers, NGOs, and traffic authorities, Anal Ghosh, senior program manager at Google India, said in the statement. It is working on adding shelters in more cities. This feature will soon be available in Hindi, and the company is working on making this available in other Indian languages.

As with all Google searches, the night shelters can be found via Assistant and Search, including on KaiOS, a system deployed on feature phones such as JioPhones. Google will add quick-access shortcuts beneath the search bar on the Google Maps app, shortcuts on Google Maps on KaiOS feature phones, and food and night shelter pins on the map by default when the Maps app is first opened.