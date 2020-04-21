Facebook has launched its Fundraisers service in India, allowing users to raise money for charitable endeavours on Facebook. Currently, users in India can create fundraisers for more than 70 charities including Goonj, The Akshayapatra Foundation and Helpage India. Donations made to registered charities in India will be facilitated by Razorpay, and since the processing fee is covered by Facebook, 100% of what is raised through Facebook will go to the charities, the company said. Charities in India will not be able to view transaction reports on Facebook, but will receive them by email 3 weeks after their donation.

The service is already available in the US and in Europe among other markets. Fundraisers on Facebook are public, so anyone on or off Facebook can see them, but only Facebook users can donate. Money raised for nonprofit organisations is paid out to the organisation, and not a specific person. Facebook claimed that since 2015, people around the globe have raised over $3 billion using the service.

Facebook has partnered with GiveIndia, which provides resources to credible non-governmental organisations across India, to verify charities in the country. To qualify for Facebook’s fundraising tools, charities in India must be registered with GiveIndia’s ‘GiveAssured program’. They also need to provide documents for payments compliance, including their balance sheet, FCRA registration document, charity PAN card, annual report, and PAN cards for each director listed.

In India, it is currently not possible to start personal fundraisers on Facebook, and the service can only be user to begin fundraisers for charity organisations. In countries where personal fundraising is allowed, Facebook will de-prioritise personal fundraisers, since it has “fewer people available to review personal fundraisers because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak”. The company said that it is “trying hard” to prioritise the review of personal fundraisers related to COVID-19, and “may be unable to review your fundraiser or it may take longer than usual”. Fundraisers for nonprofit organisations will not be impacted, it claimed.