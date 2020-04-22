So it’s confirmed: Facebook has bought 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms Limited, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). Reliance Jio Infocomm claims over 388 million Internet subscribers in India, and is the country’s largest Internet Service Provider, accounting for more than half of its over 635 million Internet connections.

This makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, and values Jio Platforms at $65.95 billion (Rs 4.62 lakh crore, pre-money). This is the single largest investment in India for a minority stake, and to further put things into context, WhatsApp, even then a popular emerging markets messaging company, was valued at $19 billion when Facebook bought it in 2014.

What Facebook and Jio will do together: Shopping on WhatsApp.

There’s not much clarity here, but the statement from Reliance Industries says that Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to push JioMart, Reliance Retail’s small business commerce platform, on WhatsApp. JioMart brings small merchants and kirana shops to the Internet – more of an omni-commerce or an “o-to-o retail” play.”

According to Facebook: “we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience.”

The companies “will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp”, according to Reliance Jio.

That’s unlikely to be the primary reason for this investment, though.

