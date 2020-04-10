As the world economy reels from the impact of COVID-19, NASDAQ-listed Ebix Inc has appointed Steve M. Hamill as executive vice president and global CFO, the company announced on April 8. Hamill joins the company from the banking company Regions Financial Corporation, where he had worked closely with Ebix as their lead banker for the past 6 years. He had been the senior VP and managing director there since 2013, covering technology, media and communication, and defensc and government services. He will join Ebix on April 13 and will lead the global finance and accounting team, reporting to CEO Robin Raina.

Raina said in the statement that Hamill will help prepare for the “next phase of organic and inorganic growth.”

Hamill will replace Robert Kerris, who had come onboard only in September 2019. Kerris’s LinkedIn says he was brought in to strengthen reporting functions worldwide in preparation for the IPO of its India subsidiary EbixCash. Kerris will continue to oversee Ebix’s SEC reporting, and will report to Hamill.

Ebix Inc operates in travel, insurance, data exchanges, providers e-commerce software in finance and health. EbixCash accounts for half of the company revenue, its IPO was planned for June-July 2020, for which it had onboarded ICICI Bank, Axis Capital, and Edelweiss as investment banks.

With the country in a nationwide lockdown, domestic travel has been suspended. Ebix operates a wide travel portfolio in India, having acquired multiple companies in forex, luxury travel, money transfer, and an intercity taxi service. Most recently, it acquired online travel aggregator Yatra.