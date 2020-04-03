After the government of India, the Delhi government has now launched a COVID-19 chatbot on WhatsApp. Users just have to send the message “Hi” to the “Delhi Govt – Corona Helpline” at +918800007722. Apart from giving information and updates about the pandemic, the bot also allows users to apply for an e-pass for movement during the lockdown. Users cannot apply for the pass within the bot, but are directed to visit this site: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english.

On choosing to get latest news and important announcements from Delhi government about COVID-19 (option 6), statistics about COVID-19 are not given. The central government’s bot, on the other hand, gives this information.

Delhi government’s chatbot is the latest in the series of WhatsApp bots released by different state governments and international organisations to give information about COVID-19 or run fact checks. To start interacting with any of these bots, users have to send the message “Hi” to the given number on WhatsApp: