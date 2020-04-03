After the government of India, the Delhi government has now launched a COVID-19 chatbot on WhatsApp. Users just have to send the message “Hi” to the “Delhi Govt – Corona Helpline” at +918800007722. Apart from giving information and updates about the pandemic, the bot also allows users to apply for an e-pass for movement during the lockdown. Users cannot apply for the pass within the bot, but are directed to visit this site: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english.
On choosing to get latest news and important announcements from Delhi government about COVID-19 (option 6), statistics about COVID-19 are not given. The central government’s bot, on the other hand, gives this information.
Delhi government’s chatbot is the latest in the series of WhatsApp bots released by different state governments and international organisations to give information about COVID-19 or run fact checks. To start interacting with any of these bots, users have to send the message “Hi” to the given number on WhatsApp:
- World Health Organisation: Users can join it using +41798931892 to get the latest information and guidance on COVID-19. It gives the latest number of COVID-19 cases around the world, tips to protect yourself, and myth-busters among other things.
- Government of India’s MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Users can interact with it by adding +919013151515 to their contacts.
- Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s fact checker: Indian users of WhatsApp can send potential misinformation about COVID-19 only in relation to central government bodies/institutions to PIB at +918799711259.
- Indian States’ Health Ministries: Maharashtra (+91202612739), Gujarat (+917433000104) and Kerala (+919072220183) have launched their WhatsApp bots. In a press release, WhatsApp said that more states will launch their chatbots “in the coming days”.
- Government of Pakistan’s Gov Corona Helpline: This can can be joined by adding +923001111166 to their contacts. Note that the bot does not respond to Indian WhatsApp numbers, but does to American ones.