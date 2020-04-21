MediaNama invites you to apply to attend online discussion on Privacy in the era of COVID19, being held on the 29th of April 2020.

Unprecedented measures are being taken, in these unprecedented of times, and the health of many is being pitted against the privacy of individuals. Technology is being actively used to track the spread of contagion; Lists of those in quarantine in Karnataka, Delhi, Nagpur, Ajmer and Gurgaon were published or leaked. Even lists of foreign-returnees leaked in Madhya Pradesh, including those of children. In Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai, those in quarantine are being tracked. Photos of houses marked as quarantined have circulated on messaging platforms. In Karnataka, those quarantined are being asked to upload selfies hourly, and also being geo-fenced. In several parts of India, drones are being used to surveil locations in lockdown.

Our discussion will seek to understand:

The impact of COVID19 on our understanding of privacy

The impact that the implementation of these measures are likely to have on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is currently with the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Understand what norms may be put into place during emergency situations, in order to bring in transparency, accountability and proportionality to measures being taken.

