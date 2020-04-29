The UIDAI has set a deadline of June for CSCs with banking facilities to upgrade their infrastructure and get other necessary approvals, Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement. CSCs have only been permitted to update demographic details such as name, address and date of birth, according to the Hindu.

CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi said he has asked all banking correspondents to “immediately finish technical and other upgradation which the UIDAI has asked for so that Aadhaar updation work can be started soon”. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) should start the work “with responsibility” and according to “instructions issued by UIDAI in this regard”.