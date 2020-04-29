The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has permitted Common Service Centres (CSCs) to start Aadhaar updation facility at around 20,000 CSCs. This comes two years after the government had decided not to renew its MoU with CSCs following allegations of corruption and violation of the Aadhaar enrolment process.
There are 3.9 lakh CSCs across the country. CSCs had enrolled over 19 crore people into the Aadhaar program since its launch, but had stopped functioning after UIDAI decided not to renew its MoU with them in February 2018 citing corruption complaints and violation of the enrolment process. In January 2019, Anurag Singh Thakur, who was then heading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, had asked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to restart Aadhaar services across CSCs. He said the discontinuation of CSCs had caused significant financial difficulty to people in rural areas, especially those that had invested in expensive biometric equipment and manpower to carry out Aadhaar work.