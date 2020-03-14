In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 15th March 2020

MediaNama would like to thank its sponsors: E2E, for their support.

Influences on social media promoting violent extremism among biggest cyber threats, says NTRO Chairperson

“Influences on social media” that promote “violent extremist ideologies” are among the biggest cyber threats right now, Satish Chandra Jha, the chairperson of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), said at Nullcon on March 5. Read it here

Election Commission consultation proposes Electronic Voter ID; social media gag for campaigners before polling day

In a consultation seeking public comments, the Election Commission of India suggested, among other things, that there be a gag on social media in the 48 hours before polls open in elections. Read it here

Amit Shah: Facial recognition software fed with government data used to identify over 1,100 rioters

Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in Lok Sabha earlier today, revealed that the government is using a facial recognition software to identify perpetrators of riots that broke out in Delhi last month. Read it here

Restricting underage access to porn and gambling sites: a good idea, but technically tricky

Australia should work towards adopting a mandatory age-verification system for gambling and pornography websites, according to a recommendation from the federal parliamentary cross-party committee on social and legal issues. Read it here

Define a compliance period, scrap non-personal data: NASSCOM, DSCI on Personal Data Protection Bill

The Personal Data Protection Bill needs to define a minimum compliance period of 24 months from the date of notification of any obligation, standard, code of practice or rule, industry bodies NASSCOM and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said in their submission to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Bill. Read it here

PhonePe services restored with ICICI Bank as new partner

Payments service PhonePe was able to restore services on late evening of March 7, with ICICI Bank as their new UPI partner. PhonePe system went down on the evening of March 5, after the RBI placed a moratorium on Yes Bank, which was PhonePe’s sole payments service provider. Read it here

Madras HC issues notice to govt over discounts to FASTag users

The Madras High Court, on March 6, directed the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to respond to a January circular that gave discounts on return journeys only to FASTag-equipped vehicles. Read it here

Amit Shah: ‘Aadhaar not being used to identify perpetrators of Delhi riots’

After Home Minister Amit Shaha revealed in Lok Sabha that the government was using a facial recognition software to identify perpetrators of the Delhi riots that happened last month, he clarified in Rajya Sabha, on March 12, that the government is not using Aadhaar data to identify people using the software. Read it here

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, Modi’s Yoddhas are digital predators: Reporters Without Borders

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has found itself in august company on a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) list — that of digital predators that undermine press’s freedom. Along with the Home Ministry, Modi’s Yoddhas have also bagged the honour of using “digital technology to spy on and harass journalists and thereby jeopardize our ability to get news and information”. Read it here

223 cybercrime cases registered with Delhi Police between 2016-19: RTI

Between 2019-19, 223 cybercrime cases were registered with the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police, an RTI document obtained by MediaNama showed. Surprisingly, the Cyber Crime Cell does not maintain data on how many of those cases were actually solved. Read it here