In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 29th March 2020

MediaNama would like to thank its sponsors: E2E, for their support.

Exclusive: Lack of consensus and hard questions at IAMAI’s meeting on its DCCC content regulation code

“This is not an IAMAI code, and it should not be represented in that manner,” a stakeholder apparently said during a contentious meeting held via video conferencing on March 18th 2020, by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) with several streaming platforms. Read it here

MEITY asks social media platforms to curb misinformation about COVID-19

As misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic becomes abundant on social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has urged social media platforms to “take immediate action to disable /remove such content hosted on their platforms on [a] priority basis”. Read it here

E-commerce delivery of essential goods exempted from 21-day COVID-19 curfew: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs has exempted delivery of all essential goods through e-commerce from the 21-day curfew that will go into effect at midnight on March 25. This includes delivery of food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. This 21-day curfew has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Read it here

COVID-19: Uber, Ola taxi drivers call for reducing commissions till ‘business returns to normalcy’

The Indian Federation of App based Transport Workers (IFAT), an association that has members from 19 Indian states, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the cab aggregators to reduce their commissions to 5% till the time the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and business returns to normalcy. Read it here

COVID-19: E-commerce companies can get passes to operate in Hyderabad during curfew

In addition to having passes, “delivery persons in uniforms and with I-cards are being allowed” in Hyderabad, Telangana’s IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told us. Read it here

NCRB reworking Automated Facial Recognition System proposal, extends deadline

The National Crime Records Bureau said its request for proposal (RFP) for Automated Facial Recognition System is under revision, and has extended the deadline to submit bids to May 22. The bids will now be opened on May 27. Read it here

E-commerce supply chains must be allowed to operate: Home Ministry to all states, UTs

The Delhi Police will continue to abide by the SOP laid down by the Home Ministry, the latest order from the Delhi Police, dated today, says. Thus, delivery of all essential goods (food, “health infrastructure” including medicines and medical equipment) will be allowed. “We are in the process of implementing this. Read it here

Karnataka govt publishes addresses of people in COVID-19 quarantine

In a startling privacy violation, the Karnataka government published the home addresses of quarantined residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangalore Mirror reported. This was reportedly done as a deterrent to individuals who were breaking their quarantine and stepping outside. Read it here

Tech & Policy in India, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Unprecedented and unexpected events often lead to systemic and permanent changes: India has over 1.3 billion people in lock-down, and work from home protocols have been imposed. Fear of human contact as well as of contact with surfaces touched by others is rife. There is uncertainty about who is infected with COVID-19, and worry about its spread from one region to another via migration. Read it here

E-commerce companies to operate without passes during COVID-19 lockdown: Faridabad Police

E-commerce companies do not need any pass from the district administration to operate in Faridabad, the Faridabad Police said in an order dated March 26. The commissioner’s office told MediaNama that they will validate the identity of delivery persons via ID cards, and it is not mandatory for them to be wearing uniforms “since every company doesn’t provide them [uniforms]”. Read it here