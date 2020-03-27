Unprecedented and unexpected events often lead to systemic and permanent changes: India has over 1.3 billion people in lock-down, and work from home protocols have been imposed. Fear of human contact as well as of contact with surfaces touched by others is rife. There is uncertainty about who is infected with COVID-19, and worry about its spread from one region to another via migration. There is unavailability and unwillingness to engage socially. Governments have had to react to the COVID-19 pandemic with urgency. Shifts are expected in both the adoption of technology, as well as the government’s approach to technology policy as it rushes to contain the spread.

Some thoughts/observations: