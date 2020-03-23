To fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Department of Science and Technology is turning to surveillance technology, AI and IoT. The Technology Development Board (TDB) has invited applications from Indian companies to develop solutions related to surveillance and bioinformatics (combination of biology and tech to analyse biological data), and AI and IoT solutions for contact-less entry to monitor and control the spread of the disease. The deadline to submit the proposals is March 27. 390 people in India have tested positive for the virus, which has so far claimed 7 lives in the country, according to data maintained by the Health Ministry.

TDB is seeking proposals for the following as well:

Low cost masks which can capture virus from air and absorb respiratory droplets

Cost effective thermal scanning

Large area sanitisation and sterilisation (including electrostatic spray and Ultra Violet treatment for various available surfaces like glass, ceramic, wood, textile etc.)

Rapid and accurate diagnosis kit (paper based and other point of care devices)

Oxygenators and ventilators (low cost and portable)

TDB said that the proposals would be evaluated on the basis of scientific, technical, commercial, and financial merits. The Board also provides financial assistance by means of soft loans (up to 50% of project cost at 5% simple interest per annum), equity participation (up to a maximum of 25% of the project cost) or grant in exceptional cases.

Some surveillance is already happening: The invitation to develop surveillance tools for tracking COVID-19 cases in the country comes after the Karnataka government said that it would track phones of people placed under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not the only one to consider such a drastic move. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also asked the Mumbai Police to track movements of international travellers through their GPS locations.

Other countries have implemented similar moves