The Supreme Court of India has struck down the RBI’s banking ban against the cryptocurrencies as unconstitutional. A three-judge bench consisting of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, Justice V. Subramaniam today quashed the RBI’s April 2018 circular, which restricted banks from providing services to businesses dealing with cryptocurrencies. While placing the ban, the RBI had stated that cryptocurrencies raises concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among other risks.

The Supreme Court judgment comes in response to a petition filed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which had challenged the RBI’s circular in July 2018. The Supreme Court has been hearing the matter ever since. After multiple delays, the court had heard the matter in January this year, the court had concluded argument and reserved judgment on January 28.

This is a developing story, watch out for more updates.