The Supreme Court of India has struck down the RBI’s banking ban against the cryptocurrencies as unconstitutional. A three-judge bench consisting of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, Justice V. Subramaniam today quashed the RBI’s April 2018 circular, which restricted banks from providing services to businesses dealing with cryptocurrencies. While placing the ban, the RBI had stated that cryptocurrencies raises concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among other risks.

The RBI judgment comes in a writ petition filed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, which had challenged the RBI’s circular in July 2018. The Supreme Court has been hearing the matter ever since, and had reserved its order on January 28 this year.

*

This is a developing story, watch out for more updates.