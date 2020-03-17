Pushed into action by the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Supreme Court will now allow advocates to appear by video conference, and update filing systems to accept documents digitally 24/7, LiveLaw and the Economic Times report. A live video feed of court proceedings would also play out on a TV for the news media, as well as rooms for petitioners and respondents, the reports said.

The committee, led by Supreme Court justice DY Chandrachud, said that the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association would be briefed on the e-filing and the rooms for parties to cases.

Livestreaming important cases

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a petition to allow livestreaming of cases in “matters of constitutional and national importance that impact the public at large”. However, no case has been livestreamed thus far, or recorded on video. The COVID-19-prompted measures might finally enable the streaming to happen, as most of the recording and video capture equipment will be in place soon.

As recently as August, the Supreme Court declined to livestream the Ayodhya dispute case, and later said that any decision about livestreaming cases was an administrative matter that the Chief Justice would deal with.