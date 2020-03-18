Salesforce has hired Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former chairperson of State Bank of India, as the CEO of its India operations, Salesforce confirmed to MediaNama. She will join on April 20 and report to Ulrik, Nehammer, the General Manager of APAC region. She will be based in Mumbai. Reuters had first reported the development. Salesforce is a US-based cloud service provider.

Bhattacharya was the first woman to head SBI and spent 36 years there in various roles. She currently heads SWIFT India, a financial messaging services provider.

In January this year, Parker Harris, the co-founder of Salesforce, had met Indian commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal. According to an Economic Times report, Harris had discussed the Personal Data Protection Bill with Goyal, during which Meenakshi Lekhi, who is heading the Join Parliamentary Committee on the Bill, had also been present. He had also had met CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.