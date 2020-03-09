Congress’s Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy was arrested and subsequently sent to a 14-day judicial custody for illegally using a drone to record a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana Chief Minister’s son K.T. Rama Rao in Janwada village, the Quint reported. Reddy has reportedly been accused of violating privacy by flying a drone over a private property, and has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act.

On March 1, Reddy had allegedly hired a drone operator to capture footage of the farmhouse, and the visuals were later sent to Reddy through WhatsApp before he released them to the media, according to the News Minute. Reddy has repeatedly accused K.T. Rama Rao of building the farmhouse in violation of government laws, according to the outlet, and the Congress party also claims that the farmhouse is owned by the minister via a proxy.

This arrest comes as different government agencies use drones to keep a track of large gatherings. Last year, the Delhi Police used drones on multiple occasions and at multiple locations to record people protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. In response to RTIs filed by MediaNama, however, a Delhi Police division denied using drones, and another said that it maintains no documentation regarding usage of drones by the division.