Rajasthan residents require e-passes for movement amid COVID-19 lockdown

Individuals in Rajasthan, who have to step out of their houses for “unavoidable work”, will have to get an e-pass using the Rajasthan government’s RajCop Citizen app, Bhagwan Lal Soni, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, Jaipur, told MediaNama. Similarly, “companies” will also have to apply for these passes in case their employees have to step out of their homes for such work. Soni did not clarify what “unavoidable work” would constitute. The RajCop Citizen app has been downloaded more than 100,000 times on the Google Play Store. Soni told us that the app itself is not new, and only the ability to register for lockdown passes has been added to it via an update. News agency PTI first reported this.

E-commerce delivery of essential goods allowed with valid ID: E-commerce companies’ delivery agents will be allowed to deliver in Rajasthan without a government-issued pass, Soni told us. However, the RajCop Citizen app has e-commerce companies listed under the “nature of work” option. Delivery agents need to have valid ID cards, and the police on the ground can “check” if they are delivering essential goods or not, Soni said.

This is the first time that a uniform e-pass policy has been implemented across a state during the lockdown. Before this, we’ve reported on Gurugram Police and Faridabad Police coming out with separate orders for movement of people on the streets. Also, while Navi Mumbai residents need to have an e-pass to avail essential services, it isn’t clear if e-commerce companies also require passes. However, the Mumbai Police has categorically said that no passes are required for e-commerce delivery of essential goods, and local kirana stores can get their passes from their local police station.

अब लॉक डाउन पास बनाना हुआ सरल।

घर बैठे अपने मोबाइल से बनवाए पास। Play Store App से RajCop Citizen ऐप डाउनलोड कर अपनी SSO ID व पासवर्ड डालकर लॉगिन करें।

Lockdown Pass आइकन पर क्लिक करें और अपना ब्योरा दर्ज करें। पास आपकी ईमेल आईडी पर बनकर आ जाएगा।@PoliceRajasthan @IgpJaipur pic.twitter.com/nKmlPd9s8d — Jaipur Rural Police (@JprRuralPolice) March 29, 2020

The RajCop Citizen app is currently only available on the Google Play Store, and was reportedly developed by Data Ingenious Global Limited. Unlike Bengaluru City Police’s app created by MyGate, and like the portal used for issuing e-passes in Navi Mumbai, the Privacy Policy, and Terms and Conditions for this app are not available.

How to log in to the app: Residents would need their SSO ID (Single-sign-on ID) and password to log in to the app. MediaNama could create an SSO ID using a Gmail email address. We also had the option of creating it using Aadhaar, Bhamashah (Rajasthan’s version of Aadhaar) documents, or even a Facebook profile. Within the app, residents can select the “Lockdown Pass” option in the app, and register their reason for needing a pass.

Details and documents required for applying for the pass: To apply for the lockdown pass as an individual, residents have to provide details about their route, what type of vehicle they would be driving, vehicle number, nature of work, and detailed reason for needing a lockdown pass. The app also “strongly recommends” for a person to upload their photo and government ID including Voter ID, Aadhaar, driving licence, etc. Companies have to provide their Corporate Identity Number (CIN), and total number of employees, and number of passes required as well.

Lockdown passes will be emailed to residents: Soni said that the authorities would email passes to residents on the basis of their reasons, meaning that authorities can reject pass issue requests if they don’t deem the reason compelling enough.