A Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is currently deliberating the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, had invited comments on the Bill till February 25. The Bill is the first legislation that focuses on privacy of citizens, and could potentially result in significant overhaul of digital businesses and companies.

The list of submissions uploaded by entities in the public domain:

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) [ Link ] BSA (The Software Alliance) [ Link ] Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) [ Link ] Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) [ Link ] Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) [Link] Dvara Research (Initial comments) [ Link ] Global Data Alliance [ Link ] Graham Greenleaf [ Link ] ICANN [Link] Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) [ Link ] IT for Change [Link] Observer Research Foundation [ Link ]

Previous submissions on the PDP Bill:

Made to MEITY on the PDP Bill, 2018 [read] Made to Srikrishna Committee [read]

