All e-commerce companies are allowed to operate in Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate said in an order dated March 26. Delivery persons of e-commerce companies do not need any passes from the district administration, and their company ID would be sufficient to carry out delivery of essential goods, DM B.N. Singh said in the order. The companies will also have to provide a written authorisation order to their delivery persons on the ground, the district’s information officer, Rakesh Chauhan, told MediaNama. The order from Gautam Buddh Nagar DM had come before the the Home Ministry, yesterday night, directed all states and UTs to allow all facilities in the supply chain of e-commerce companies, local stores, and large brick and mortar stores.

Chauhan also told us that respective e-commerce companies will have to provide a list of all authorised delivery persons to the DM office, and the district commissionerate by emailing at dmgbncorona@gmail.com.

Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: Another important order for restoring supply chain of essential item. Please read it carefully and follow all guidelines of the Government. Administration is with you. pic.twitter.com/HmJIYXBFTu — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 26, 2020

Which companies are allowed: Some of the companies included in the order are: e-commerce companies (Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal), food delivery (Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats), online grocers (24Seven, Grofers, BigBasket, Milkbasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Licious), e-pharmacies (Medlife, PharmEasy), service providers (UrbanClap), courier and logistics companies (Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express). The order also includes Dr Lal Path Labs and Max Path Labs.

As was the case with an earlier Delhi Police order (more on that below) and the Gurugram police order, companies such as Jabong, Myntra and have been allowed to operate, despite not providing any of the essential goods, that is, food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, which are exempt from from the 3-week long nationwide lockdown.

Satvacart has been mentioned in the order despite only delivering in Gurugram.

Local law enforcement slowly allowing delivery services to operate: The Home Ministry’s direction had come after individual police departments, including Mumbai Police, and Gurugram Police, came out with their own guidelines that allowed e-commerce operations without any passes. Unlike these police departments, police in Hyderabad and Bengaluru had already started issuing passes to e-commerce companies. The Delhi Police had initially allowed operations of e-commerce in the city without any passes but later rescinded that order. We are awaiting a response from Delhi Police on the same.

