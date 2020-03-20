Instagram and Facebook will not have any new augmented reality filters and effects in the near future. Filters submitted by creators will not be approved or published “until further notice” since the company is sending its Spark AR reviewers home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spark AR is a software developed by Facebook which is used to create filters for Instagram and Facebook.

Creators can still use Spark AR Hub to create and submit their filters for review “at [an unspecified] later date”, and some of the automated validation processes will still be active so that creators can continue to get feedback on “some aspects” of their submissions, Facebook said. “We’re actively exploring ways to offset this disruption and let creators get back to publishing,” it said and added that it won’t be able to “provide exact timing on when this will happen”.

Facebook recently allowed its contract workers to work from home, and landed in a controversy for marking legitimate content as spam, because of what it called a “bug in an anti-spam system”. Among the several pieces of legitimate content that were marked as spam on the platform was HuffPost India’s report on the National Social Registry.

Twitter is also increasing its “use of machine learning and automation”, but clarified that it would not “permanently suspend any accounts based solely on our automated enforcement systems”. YouTube announced that it would “temporarily” rely on automated content takedowns which will happen without human review, but strikes usually won’t be issued in these cases (YouTube follows a three-strike system).