Residents of Navi Mumbai have to get e-passes if they need to step out of their houses for essential movement (groceries, medicines, or medical reasons). They can apply for the pass here: https://epassnmpolice.pce.ac.in. Residents have to provide either their Aadhaar card, driver’s licence, PAN card, or college ID at the time of application, and must carry the ID and phone used to book the e-pass. The pass is issued by ACP (Control Room). If residents are going to a chemist, doctor, hospital, vegetable/fruit seller or grocer close to their house/building, they don’t need to apply for this pass, Senior Police Inspector Dinkar N. Mohite (Belapur Station) told MediaNama. “You need this pass if you have to go outside your area because at the borders of different areas, police blockades have been put up. You will need to show the pass there,” Mohite told us. These passes cannot be used to travel outside Navi Mumbai, and such applications will be rejected. Applications can also be rejected to ensure that too many people are not outside at any given time.

It is not clear if delivery personnel of e-commerce companies or local kirana stores need to get this pass. Mohite said that the pass is issued to an individual, but the company can also apply for their employees. It is not clear how companies could get such a pass, but Navi Mumbai Police had earlier tweeted that e-commerce firms and delivery service providers who face “any difficulty in delivery of essential commodities” could dial 100 or +91-8424820686. Unlike Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Police has categorically said that no passes are required for e-commerce delivery of essential goods, and local kirana stores can get their passes from their local police station.

The portal has been developed by Pillai College of Engineering, and is hosted on their website, instead of Navi Mumbai Police’s. Unlike Bengaluru City Police’s app created by MyGate, the Privacy Policy, and Terms and Conditions for this portal are not available.

If people need to stay outside for more than 3 hours, they have to apply at Maharashtra Police DG Office’s website: http://covid19.mhpolice.in where all cities in Maharashtra, except Mumbai, are listed. It appears that this site can be used by delivery agents to apply for passes as it asks users to specify the “Essential Service Type”. “Ration/Groceries/Food” and “Medical (Pharmacy/Shop)” are listed there, but e-commerce delivery isn’t. Unlike the Navi Mumbai Police e-pass where users don’t have to enter vehicle details, on the DG’s website, vehicle details are mandatory.

As of the night of March 29, Navi Mumbai Police had received 2,000 applications, the Hindu reported.

