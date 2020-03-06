Days after a Haryana government website was hacked to protest the violence against Muslims in Delhi, Maharashtra’s Criminal Investigation Department’s website has now been hacked and defaced by hacker group Legion, accompanied by a warning to the the Indian government and police forces: “We are warning you Indian police and Modi government, stop hurting people of Muslims”. The group points to the riots that broke out in Delhi last week, which “lasted three days, killing more than 45 people, mostly Muslim, and injuring at least 150 others”. We have reached out to the Maharashtra state CID for comment.

Yesterday, the website of Jalgaon Police, in Maharashtra, was hacked and defaced by One Hat Cyber Team — the same group of Indonesian hackers, who just three days ago, had hacked and defaced Haryana Government’s Gau Seva Aayog website, and had warned of attacks on other websites if it doesn’t stop “hurting people of Muslims”. At the time of writing this story, the Jalgaon police website has been restored, but the Gau Seva Aayog website continues to be down.

According to Defacer.ID, a publicly sourced list of defaced websites, One Hat Cyber Team has also defaced the Uttarakhand Tourism website. While this website is now under maintenance, its Google search listing still shows the hack (as does the Maharashtra CID’s listing, which is back up now).

48 Indian government websites were hacked between January and October 2019, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the Lok Sabha in December 2019. 199, 172 and 110 central and state government websites were hacked in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. In May 2019, BJP Delhi’s website was hacked by “Shadow V1P3R” that replaced details of the party’s leadership, history, and constitution with a menu of beef dishes.